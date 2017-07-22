Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course

The first wiener dog race will be held at approximately 6:30 p.m. The wiener dogs will start arriving at 4:30 p.m. for registration, warm-ups, puppy push-ups, etc. We encourage fans to arrive early (5 to 5:30 p.m.) in order to secure their preferred seating. There will be 11 wiener dog races beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Championship wiener dog race is set for approximately 9:15 p.m. The wiener dog races are held in between the live horse racing program. The races take place at the Los Alamitos Race Course located at 4961 Katella Avenue in Los Alamitos. The track is located 1 1/2 mile east of the 605 Freeway. Exit Katella Avenue. Admission is only $3 for adults, children 17 and under are admitted FREE. General admission seating is on a first come first serve basis. A great spot to see the races is the upper level of the grandstand, as it offers a great unobstructed view of the track. No ice chests, outside foods or pop up tents will be allowed.