“ A brain injury occurs every 21 seconds and one brain injury affects approximately 40 people,” noted Rueb. According to Rueb, there is a lot our culture has done to keep us away from the basics of taking care of our brain. That is why this year’s Think Tank 2017 is on ‘Retraining the Brain: Back to Basics.’ This conference will be bringing people back to the basics of taking care of the brain including recognizing a healthy brain from an unhealthy brain and the necessary steps to get your brain in tip top shape.

The seminar will feature Dr. John Medina, a developmental molecular biologist focused on the genes involved in human brain development and the genetics of disorders. Dr. Medina is the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Brain Rules” and will focus on the aspects of keeping a brain healthy.

Other speakers will include Dr. Andrew Doan is a recognized expert in digital media applications in clinical medicine and addictions related to problematic use, Dr. Mary Kennedy, Ph.D., Professor of Communicative Sciences & Disorders at Chapman University, Orange, CA, Dr. Dee Gaines, Ph.D., who serves as a forensic expert, a VA Principle Investigator, a UCLA vol. clinical faculty, and as FGU faculty, and John Kelley, CEO of CereScan, a functional brain diagnostics company.

Admission for the event is $160 for licensed professionals (Continuing Education Credit available), $150 for the general public, and $100 for students with a valid student ID. Lower admission prices are available with the B.R.A.I.N. partnership card rate Corporate sponsorships are also available, ranging from $500 to $5,000. The 2017 Think Tank will take place on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m to 4p.m at the Cornerstone Building on 1000 N. Studebaker Road in Long Beach, CA.