The cities of Cypress and La Palma will be hosting a teen dance on Sept. 9 and Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. These dances are limited to students in the seventh or eighth grade only. TEEN MUST BRING A VALID STUDENT IDENTIFICATION CARD TO PURCHASE DANCE TICKET AND TO BE ADMITTED TO THE DANCE. Tickets will be available to purchase starting the Monday before the dance. Tickets are $10 and teen must be present to purchase a ticket and have a signed waiver (by parents) and a valid school identification card.