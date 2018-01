The Chamber of Commerce’s networking breakfast will take place next Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 7:30-8:45 a.m at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 48931 Katella Ave. The buffet breakfast is $20 with reservations, or $25 at the door. Bring a door prize to promote your product or service. The guest speaker will be Dr. JoAnna Schilling, President of Cypress College. Call 714-484-6015.