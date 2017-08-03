The McDonald’s located at 10115 Valley View Rd, Cypress will be hosting McTeacher’s Night on Thursday, Aug. 3. You will find our Staff members hard at work behind the counter taking your order, making your fries, or serving your meals. The Club will receive 20% of all sales between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. Bring your friends and family along and join us at the Cypress McDonald’s to help support the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress. This summer we had more members than ever before and what better way to support our members than to enjoy a Happy Meal or McFlurry!