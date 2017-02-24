The Southland Credit Union Annual Los Alamitos Race on the Base is celebrating its 36th year and is all set to take place on Friday, February 24 through Saturday, February 25, 2017. Register now and take advantage of ONE of several ways to save or race for free! Register by February 5th and beat the price increase for late registration. Join Southland Credit Union and receive a free Los Alamitos Race on the Base registration for Glow Run/5K/10K events, or 50% off the Reverse Triathlon. All military, police, and fire personal receive a Hero Discount of $5.00 of f with code HERO2017.

To join Southland Credit Union, simply go online at www.southland.cu.org or call 800-426-1917. You may also sign up at the Southland Credit Union Branch located at 10701 Los Alamitos Blvd. Los Alamitos, CA 90720, or at the Los Alamitos Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street.

Race on the Base events include the expanded Glow in the Dark Fun Run for all ages presented by Southland Credit Union, Honoring Our Fallen 5K Run/Walk (and new virtual 5K), 10K Run, 10K Handcycle/Wheelchair, Jr. Triathlon, and nation's largest Reverse Triathlon. The race is held on the runways at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos and features static military displays with music throughout the course. During the Friday Night Festival at Packet Pick-Up on Friday, February 24th, enjoy a free live concert featuring 80’s cover band, Knyght Ryder, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The event also features a commemorative camouflage soft technical race shirt for all participants and volunteers, 2-day vendor expo, free race clinic, and dog tag finisher medals.

Sponsorship, vendor and volunteer opportunities are still available! Raise funds for your charity! Spread the news! Like our Facebook page or become our Twitter Fan, and follow us on Instagram. For additional information on registration, to become a sponsor, vendor or volunteer, please visit the Race on the Base website at www.raceonthebase.com or contact the Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department at 562- 430-1073.

