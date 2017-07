Whether you’re a runner or walker, come check out the 36th Annual Cypress Run and get ready for some good ol’ fashioned summertime fun! Registration is underway, so register today. The Cypress Run, which includes 5K & 10K races and a 5K walk, will take place Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. at the Cypress Civic Center, 5275 Orange Ave. Please visit cypressrec.org or call 714-229-6675 for more information.