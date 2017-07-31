New Cypress Library record club

The Cypress Library is starting a record club for teens and adults. The club will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays in the Cypress Library Program Room at 5331 Orange Ave.Bring in your favorite tunes– MP3, CD, cassette, LP vinyl record– or just chose when you’re here (from YouTube, etc). The event is free and registration is not required.

Each week will have a different theme:

• July 31 – Let’s dance: tunes for our end of summer record club dance party

Please call the library at 714-826-0350 for more information.