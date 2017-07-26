Cypress City Council to discuss marijuana

The workshop session on Monday, July 26 is titled “Discussion and Direction Concerning Ordinances for the Regulation of Marijuana.” Current city ordinance prohibits marijuana dispensaries as well as the cultivation and processing of marijuana.This workshop is for discussion and direction, not for action. This is a very important issue for the residents. Workshops take place in the Executive Conference Room. Very important issues are discussed at workshops but they are unfortunately not well attended by residents. Workshops are not televised like the regular meeting starting at 7 p.m.The regular meeting involved discussion of Agenda Item 22, which will have the City Council receive and file the strategic plan six-month objectives. This document informs the residents of what the City Council and staff are prioritizing.