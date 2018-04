There is always something fun and free happening on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Prepare to dance this April! The first of the exciting events is a Swing Dance Lesson on Friday, April 6 from 6-7 p.m. It is the final lesson in a series that started in March. The swing sensation finishes in grand style on Sunday, April 15 from 5-7 p.m. with a Sip & Swing! Party to celebrate everyone’s best dance moves.