As Chair of the California State Assembly Jobs Committee, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D—Orange County), joined by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D—Corona) and the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, testified at the California State Budget Subcommittee on State Government. At the hearing, Quirk-Silva and Cervantes discussed the inclusion of a budget request of $20 million for small business technical assistance.