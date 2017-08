About 50 St. Irenaeus parishioners and parishioners from other parishes in Los Angeles and Orange County gathered at the home of Ruth Burns in Cypress at a potluck dinner to celebrate the promotion of St. Irenaeus’ Pastor, Fr. Patrick Moses. At the request of His Most Reverend Kevin W. Vann, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, Moses became Rector of Holy Family Cathedral in Orange on July 1.