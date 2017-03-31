On Friday, March 10th the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress honored their Youth of the Year recipient at the Orange County Youth of the Year Banquet: Isabella (Bella) from the Club King After-School Program. Bella was honored alongside youth and teen representatives from the other Clubs in Orange County. The theme of the event was “Lead. Succeed. Inspire. And Lead.” and was held at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel. Bella was selected as the representative for the Club due to her leadership skills, involvement in club programs, and overall attitude and character.

Bella is a 6th grader at Clara King Elementary. She participates in the Caring Cougars Community Service Club, the Club King basketball team and will be featured in the upcoming school play. While at the club, Bella works hard to finish all of her personal schoolwork then frequently assists the kindergarten and first grade classes with their homework.

Bella is grateful to the club for keeping her on track in school and giving her a productive place to go after school. Her plans for the future are to continue going to the Boys & Girls Club as a teen and then to attend Cal State Fullerton and play on the volleyball team there.

Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. Since 1947, Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premiere recognition program, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Club members. Youth of the Year recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles.

Youth of the Year encourages club members to reach their full potential by achieving academic success, leading healthy lifestyles and contributing to their communities. Youth of the Year honorees such as Bella, are shining examples and living proof that great futures start at Boys & Girls Clubs.

Boys & Girls Club of Cypress Youth of the Year winner Isabella poses with Club King Site Supervisor Nicolette Haflich, Board Member Jon Peat, King School Principal Jacki Teschke, and Club King Site Director Erika Gary at the Orange County Youth of the Year Banquet.



Featured Article Image: