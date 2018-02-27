Successful fundraising is about creating memorable moments for WoodSnap CEO Andy Brown, who has just been named the Youth Center’s Community Support Campaign chairman for 2018. Their month-long campaign kicks off April 10 with the hopes of raising more than $150,000 to sustain the award-winning nonprofit in the coming year.

The Cypress resident runs WoodSnap in Irvine, a company that specializes in taking people’s favorite moments and printing them on wood, turning each photo into a work of art.

“The thing I most want to accomplish is creating memorable events where people can not only have a blast but they can help in raising funds to directly impact our local children’s lives,” said Brown. “We plan on throwing several epic events from Star Wars night with actual Storm Troopers and galactic surprised to ‘Magic & Mojitos,’ a fun-filled evening of illusions and libations.”

Brown has the perfect experience to head the Youth Center’s campaign. As CEO of WoodSnap which employs between 15-40 workers, he wears many hats while articulating and coordinating the vision of the company “for an amazing, talented group of individuals,” he said. “Our vision is simply to ‘Plant Trees—Water Lives—Grow Creativity.”

“My goal as campaign chairman is multi-faceted but it starts and stops with people,” said Brown. “I want to personally deepen my relationship with The Youth Center so that I can have a greater understanding of their needs. I want to expand their message to audiences beyond close proximity to their physical location.”

He hopes to develop “sustainable avenues of resources” to allow The Youth Center to continue its good work of impacting lives. “I’m competitive and would love to beat the previous year’s [total funds raised],” added Brown.

The Youth Center doesn’t just impact our local youth,” he explained. “It impacts their families, friends, the Y.C. staff, and those that sacrificially give support to it all year around.”

He feels it’s amazing what a child can accomplish when someone believes in them.

“The Youth Center is more than just a resource and support system,” he said. “It can be a second home, stability, and at times an invaluable opportunity to let a child know they belong.”

Brown believes the relationships developed at The Youth Center are the backdrop for creating a million future memories that kids will share someday with their own children.

“There is something about the impressions, both good and bad, made in childhood that seem to leave a lasting mark,” he explained. As CEO Brown has the ’80’s film “Goonies” movie poster on a WoodSnap hanging over his desk simply because it was his favorite movie as a kid.

“The Youth Center stands with the sole purpose of giving to our youth,” said Brown. “In a world that can be viewed as only wanting to take, this makes it a place about more than just a building fun times. It is an unwavering light that kids can follow to find hope and humanity, and the best Hot Pockets this side of the 405.”

“We’ve had campaigns for the last 20 years, and are especially excited about this year’s chairman,” said Youth Center Executive Director Lina Lumme. “We are fortunate to have Andy as our chairman and to be working with the entire WoodSnap family. Campaigners are going to have a blast at our events, and we’ve got really great surprised in store for them.”

Campaigners are asked to raise a minimum of $750. If you’d like to be a part of the Youth Center’s Community Support Campaign, please contact Executive Director Lina Lumme or Programs and Operations Manager Julie Rubin at 562-493-4043.