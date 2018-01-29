Youth Center is hiring for the summer

The Youth Center in Los Alamitos is now looking for highly-qualified staff members for their 2018 Camp S.H.A.R.K. to be held at Rossmoor Park. S.H.A.R.K. stands for “Science and Self-Esteem, Hands on and Happy, Art and Action, Recreation and Relationships, Knowledge and Kindness.”

“I have molded this camp into what I believe summer camp is all about,” Summer Camp Director Jay Martz said. “I have 110 percent confidence that all the campers will have one of the best summers of their lifetime!”

Camp S.H.A.R.K. runs for seven weeks from June 18 through Aug. 7, and offers a unique opportunity for staff to gain further and extensive experience working with kids ages five to 12. There will be weekly themed events, crafts, games, classes, sports and field trips geared towards the overall growth and development of healthy kids.

Summer Camp staff must be 18 years old or older and have some experience working with children. Additional desired experience, skills, knowledge and abilities include:

planning and directing youth programs

crafts and tournaments

possessing a “take charge attitude” and team oriented skills

must love to smile and laugh

maintain a high standard of control and dependability

be responsible, professional and have a strong work ethic

being energetic, creative and enthusiastic.

Pay is $11 per hour.

Staff will be working in a recreational park setting with responsibilities including planning, organizing, publicizing and directing daily activities such as games, special events, sports, crafts and tournaments. They will also be staffing field trips, maintaining attendance, completing activity reports and recreational equipment inventory.

One of the most important responsibilities will be to represent the Youth Center with integrity, positively interacting with campers as they contribute to lasting memories and empower a sense of community.

Hours are flexible between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The most qualified applicants will be determined by an application and interview evaluations. To apply, visit online at theyouthcenter.org/employment.asp or call Summer Camp Director Jay Martz at 562-493-4043. Once

completed, the application can be e-mailed to jay@theyouthcenter.org or faxed to 562-596-4747. Deadline for applications is open now until positions are filled.