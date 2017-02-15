By Colleen Janssen

“I’ve been in the class for three years,” said Christine Brown. “I write the date on every page and have kept all of the work. I can see the difference. I practice on my own and use it in my ceramics work.”

Brown is an artist who teaches and makes ceramics. She has incorporated the calligraphy to add French expressions on the sides of her flower pots.

“My ceramics work is incredibly detailed, and I find calligraphy to be relaxing,” said Brown. “If I concentrate on my calligraphy, it comes easy to me. My mother had beautiful handwriting and encouraged me to work on my handwriting. We used to talk about orthography and using good pens.”

“I incorporate calligraphy into my ceramics using a dull pencil. I can use it to write sayings using calligraphy style. I made a ceramic heart for my mom using Gothic style writing. Let’s support good writing.”

Not everyone is a natural artist and must practice many hours and even years to perfect their art. Students are taught many different styles of calligraphy, so continual practice is suggested.

“I’ve been teaching calligraphy at the Cypress Senior Center for eight years,” said Marlene Callanan. “I taught elementary school for 52 years, the last 19 years in a school in Long Beach that was departmental. The elementary students moved from class to class like high school students. I taught language arts and social studies. The school had electives, too, so I taught calligraphy.”

Callanan learned the art when a group of teachers who were friends decided to take a class at California State University, Long Beach, in 1980. When Callanan retired in 1997, she became a substitute teacher for 12 years. Soon after, she started teaching at the senior center.

“Calligraphy keeps the body and brain active,” commented Callanan. “It is challenging and a great social time for most of the students. I try to offer extra challenges such as asking them to use their calligraphy skills to write the names of the four corner states, or write difficult spelling words in various writing styles. It’s good for seniors.”

“I’ve only been here two weeks,” said Carole Shaw. “It’s opened everything up to me. It’s my first class at the senior center. I admired some work I saw Marlene do recently and decided to take the class.”

“The first day, I came in scared, but they all embraced me and made me feel welcome. I got a pen and sample writing book from Marlene and now I am already writing. It’s fun.”

“I have been coloring for eight years, before it was popular,” continued Shaw. “I love that art medium. A friend used to buy the books for me from art stores and I use colored pencils and ink so I can highlight better. I am enjoying learning something new.”

Donna Holder has been in the class for five years and enjoys the relaxation of making the letters. “I use calligraphy for Christmas cards, birthday cards, special occasions, poetry, thank you cards and more.”

“I use this LED tracing light pad,” said Ephraim Agleham. “It makes it easier to see the lined paper underneath.” Agleham has been in the class since September and already has excellent writing skills.

The class, offered at the Cypress Senior Center, 9031 Grindlay Street, Cypress, is offered every Friday morning from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm with a break at the halfway point. Callanan teaches the class for free, although a one-time materials fee of $10 is paid to her for a starter kit. No reservations are needed; just drop in.

The kit contains a 1.5 mm chisel-point calligraphy cartridge pen and a booklet with demonstrations of writing styles. The styles also show the order used in writing the letters; something that is a helpful reminder when a style has not been used for a while.

Callanan’s love of teaching the class is evident as she stands in front demonstrating letter-writing techniques on a dry-erase board. She gives the class their assignment to start writing their name, address and more.

In a second assignment, students work on figuring out the correct spelling of words from a handout. A few jokes are cracked about poor spelling skills, everyone laughs, then they focus on the task at hand.