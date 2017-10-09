The West Orange County Women’s Conference started out a few years ago as a Cypress-only event, the brainchild of Cypress City Council Member and former Mayor, Mariellen Yarc. Then, it became a tri-city program. Now, it is hosted by the City of Cypress, City of La Palma, City of Los Alamitos, and City of Seal Beach, making it a West Orange County event. As is tradition, each city awarded a Woman of the Year during a ceremony held in the Grand Ballroom.

Mary Niven, Senior Vice President of Disneyland Resort, was the keynote speaker for the West Orange County Women’s Conference at the Cypress Community Center on Sept. 27.The benefits of diversity in the workplace were the focus of her presentation. “What could our world be if we weren’t limited by artificial boundaries?” asked Niven. She recounted her history, sharing her work at UCLA before coming to Disneyland Resort.

When she was in charge of food services at UCLA, a complete change in the way the food services were organized was necessary. Midway through the transition, she realized that the current workers would be unable to meet the requirements of their new job.

Most had not completed their education, did not speak or read English, and had poor math skills. They belonged to a union and had job protection. The new program was doomed to fail unless the workers could be adequately trained and developed.

An assessment test was given to all workers and management to determine levels in math, reading, and other necessary skills. The results determined the training needed.

Prior to the newly developed food service program, most UCLA students purchased the least expensive food plan required for those living in an on-campus dorm. After the new program was implemented, 80% of students purchased the most expensive plan, proving its benefits to the student customers.

The workers had a new pride in their job and improved skills. One employee related a story to Niven that, thanks to the training, he was now able to read a bedtime story to his child. He credited Niven and the training for giving him the opportunity to have this special time with his child that would have been impossible previously.

Niven took these same skills of inclusion, diversity, and training to her position with Disneyland Resort. In seventeen years with the company, she has used diversity to bring new ideas and solutions to her work.

She related a story about California Adventure Park where a room full of executives and experts from many departments were trying to solve a logistical problem with a new attraction at the park. The creative solution came from a park custodian who recommended using an existing program in a new application, which is still used to this day.

Her message to the 250 women from surrounding communities and students from local high schools and Cypress College in attendance, “When someone tells you to fit in a box, you have the choice to accept or be angry or bitter, and they win,” said Niven. “You give them the power. When this happened to me, I got angry or frustrated and it made me stronger. Never let them have the power.”

Niven’s message was to never be a victim. Get technically better, take some risks, walk through some doors, and make the most of opportunities. Find a way to impact your community and leave a legacy behind. Her message resonated with the adults and students at the conference.

This year’s emcee was Cypress City Council Member, Stacy Berry, who introduced the speakers and did an excellent job keeping the event running on time, while infusing some humor and professionalism. A fashion show by Manhattan Beachwear and breakout sessions offered multiple opportunities for participants to learn. Vendor tables provided information about community organizations and shopping opportunities.

“It’s important to be part of things like this,” said Vanessa Felix, 16, a student from Cypress High School. She and her friends, Camille Villareal, 16, Theresa Abadhyan, 16 and Geanan Meneses, 16, were enjoying the day.

“Part of our leadership positions are learning where to begin and come from, then where to go to reach our potential,” said Felix. She and Villareal are co-presidents of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America Club.

The young ladies then headed out to the breakout sessions. Session One was called Navigating the First Five Years of Career Life. The speakers were Kassandra Bownden, West Cities Police Communications Center; Melissa Grove, Cypress Police Department: Tina Heeren, Los Alamitos High School; and Sea Shelton, City of La Palma. Session Two was Live, Laugh & Travel which featured author Marla Jo Fisher and Beverely Bender, Certified Laugh Leader.

For information on next year’s event, contact Sara Salazar at the City of Cypress or watch online at the participating city websites for postings starting late next summer.