Nearly 170 women and men gathered on March 17 for the Woman’s Club of Cypress Annual Spring Tea at the Cypress Community Center. The “Shamrocks and Tea” event raised $12,000 for scholarships and other charitable causes through ticket sales, vendor tables, a silent auction and opportunity drawings.

Members hosted 21 tables as Cypress High School and Oxford Academy Key Club volunteers served scones, sandwiches and desserts along with an assortment of teas. Outstanding St. Patrick’s Day entertainment was provided by Painter Larson Academy of Irish Dancing.

Special guests included 65th District Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Cypress Mayor Jon Peat, Cypress Mayor Pro Tem Stacy Berry, Cypress City Council Member Rob Johnson, Cypress City Council Member Paulo Morales, Cypress City Council Member Mariellen Yarc, who also serves as the current Woman’s Club Federated Orange District President, and incoming Woman’s Club Federated Orange District President Marcia Willett.

Sponsors for the event included Forest Lawn, Bonanni Development, RE/MAX Tiffany Real Estate, So Cal Gas, Los Alamitos Race Course, Walter Bowman Real Estate, Valley Vista Services, Inc. and Farmers Insurance/Norona Insurance Agency.

Tea Chairperson Patty Boggs stated, “With the support of our community partners and all the people who attended our annual fundraising tea, we are able to continue to make a difference in the lives of those in our community who need our help.”

Next year’s Tea is scheduled for March 23, 2019 at the Cypress Community Center. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Cypress, visit www.wccypress.org.