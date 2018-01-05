The Lunch and Learn series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m. with a free one-hour presentation on the YWCA by Diane Masseth-Jones, CEO of the YWCA-NOC. The YWCA of North Orange County is part of the YWCA of the USA and a worldwide YWCA organization dedicated to empowering women, girls, and their families economically and socially for more than 140 years. In concert with the national and world YWCA’s goals, the YWCA North Orange County’s values, vision, and mission guide us to provide women and girls opportunities to overcome obstacles that prevent them from achieving fulfilling lives. Bring your lunch, if you wish, and arrive by 11:15 a.m. as this program starts promptly at 11:30 in the Carnegie Building and concludes at 12:30. RSVP to www.muzeo.org/events.

A special edition of Open Book on Poetry Writing and Nature Journaling featuring Ann Brantingham, Grant Hier, and John Brantingham will be held on Sunday, Jan. 21 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Have you ever thought of writing a poem, but just didn’t know where to begin? Or do you simply have a curiosity about creative writing and the creative process in general? If so, then you’ll be sure to enjoy this casual hands-on workshop, as together we explore the basics of writing a poem and some simple methods for getting your thoughts down on paper. Three veteran writers and artists will lead you through a few easy exercises and prompts in a fun, no-pressure atmosphere. So why not join us? All ages are welcome. Bring the family! Come with your curiosity—leave with some fresh new writing that you created!

On Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the free Open Book series features Andy Alison, a direct descendant of Anaheim’s earliest German pioneers, Theodore and Clementine Schmidt-Langenberger, who are recognized for naming the City of Anaheim in 1858. He will discuss “Clementine Schmidt-Langenberger: Anaheim’s First Pioneer Woman of Scandal and Respect.” The presentation will include the pioneer story of the woman behind Anaheim’s namesake, the Langenberger love scandal of the 1870s, Clementine Street, the Madame Modjeska letters and ultimately Anaheim’s first lady of strength and respect. The program includes readings, open discussion, an opportunity to purchase books and have them signed by the author. RSVP to www.muzeo.org/events.

Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center is the perfect venue to make your event truly unforgettable. Book your private party inside one of our galleries and immerse your guests in a unique museum setting. Quotes and tours are available; please visit www.muzeo.org/holiday-events/ for more information.

Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center is located at 241 S. Anaheim Blvd, at Broadway and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on group rates, venue rentals, or programs, please call 714-956-8936 or visit www.muzeo.org.