The 2018 OC Fair lineup has expanded even more with new shows added to the 2018 Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Pacific Amphitheatre. Plus: several exciting demolition derbies will hit Action Sports Arena head-on. Tickets for these shows are on sale now.

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Thursday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $47.50

With one of the most recognizable voices in country music, Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss will perform at Pacific Amphitheatre on Aug. 9. Willie Nelson will be releasing a brand-new album, “Last Man Standing,” on April 27. The summer show is sure to feature classic favorites as well as new tracks from what will be Nelson’s 73rd studio album.

Hunter Hayes/ Runaway June/ Coffey Anderson

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $40

Hunter Hayes is nothing if not “Wanted,” which is the title of his most successful single, reaching over 3.5 million sold and making this country star the youngest male act to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs. He’ll be joined by Nashville’s all-female country group Runaway June, as well as YouTube star Coffey Anderson.

Best in Show—Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Greg Kihn, Tommy Tutone

Thursday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $32.50

It’s sure to be a night of dancing and singing along as the ‘70s and ‘80s pop-rocker Rick Springfield brings the Best In Show tour to Pacific Amphitheatre with Loverboy, Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone. Rick Springfield’s newest album, “The Snake King,” released in Jan., explores the blues.

The Fab Four—50th Anniversary of Yellow Submarine

Saturday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

By popular demand, The Beatles tribute band The Fab Four returns to the OC Fair, this time to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “Yellow Submarine.” Besides its namesake, the album also includes favorites such as “All Together Now” and “All You Need Is Love.”

Motorhome Madness Demolition Derby

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Motorhome Madness Demolition Derby—Police vs Fire Chiefs + Emergency Pursuit Figure 8

Saturday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50

This fan favorite returns to the OC Fair’s Action Sports Arena with two dates, Aug. 8 and Aug. 11. On Aug. 11, the Motorhome Madness will be a face-off between police and fire chiefs, plus feature an Emergency Pursuit Figure 8. Be ready to watch these motorhomes get absolutely destroyed!

Orange Crush Demolition Derby—Police Dept. vs Fire Dept. + Figure 8

Thursday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Orange Crush Demolition Derby + Figure 8

Sunday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50

Action Sports Arena will be the center of destruction when Orange Crush is in the rink. On Aug. 9, the Demolition Derby will pit the Police Department against the Fire Department. On Aug. 12, the last day of the 2018 OC Fair, fans get one more chance to cheer for intense head-on crashes!

Damsels of Destruction Demolition Derby + Figure 8

Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50

Women take center stage at Action Sports Arena during the Damsels of Destruction derby—and they don’t go easy on each other. Pick your favorite and watch as they ram, sideswipe and demolish, all while staying pretty in pink.

Terrible Trucks—Full Size Truck Demolition Derby + Figure 8

Saturday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50

Fans asked for bigger and better, so the OC Fair has delivered: Terrible Trucks—Full Size Truck Demolition Derby will turn the Action Sports Arena into a chaotic, crushing race to the end.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Saturday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Sign up for resale emails at ocfair.com/newsletters.

Super Pass holders can purchase tickets to select Pacific Amphitheatre, The Hangar and Action Sports Arena performances at a two-for-one discount. The 2018 Super Pass includes admission to all 23 days of the OC Fair. To purchase, visit ocfair.com/superpass.

The 2018 OC Fair is July 13-Aug. 12, open Wednesday-Sunday.