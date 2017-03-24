By Colleen Janssen

“I look for someone to show love and attention, not just feeding,” said Cypress resident, Carol Prescott. “I used to use a home kennel, but my dogs are much happier in their home environment.”

“I’m picky,” Prescott continued. “Louise is great. She even sends pictures of my dogs eating, walking, and more. I like that.”

“I appreciate someone who loves our animals. They respond well to her and I feel safe and can relax when we are away.”

The pet sitter she is talking about is Louise Bierei from Louise’s Pampered Pets. Bierei offers pet care in Cypress and surrounding communities.

“I offer daily visits, can stay at your home or even bring your pets to my house, if you want,” said Bierei. “I have a dog and cat. They get along well with other animals.”

She has experience caring for dogs, cats, hamsters, rats, exotic birds, snakes, and lizards. Basically, she can help with any type of domestic house pet.

Bierei took classes in dog training and volunteered at the Long Beach Animal Shelter to gain experience and has been caring for local pets since 2002. She started when her children were young and needed a flexible job.

With her children now in college, her availability for pet sitting has increased.

“I have people sign a vet release in case of emergency. Pets can get sick any time, so I want to be ready. The authorization for care ensures pets are helped immediately,” said Bierei.

“I have had very few issues, but I always want to be ready. Some people give me the key to their house so I can bring in the mail, turn lights on and off, water plants, bring in the newspaper, take out the trash, walk their dogs, pet and play with their animals and clean up pet waste in the yard.”

Bierei loves animals and has had animals her entire life. She recalls years when her brothers would bring home possums, raccoons and other animals. She especially loves dogs and cats.

“Dogs and cats are always happy to see you,” share Bierei. “I spend time petting and playing with dogs, then take them for a 30 to 40 minute walk. I’m usually at the house for an hour.”

“It’s fun interacting with the animals. I have never had a bad animal, even pit bulls. I come and meet the pets and get familiar with their surroundings. The people are usually friendly and the pets are wonderful.”

Bierei’s business is mostly referrals from existing customers and people at her church, although she is listed on nextdoor.com and some other sites. She stopped by on a recent Saturday to see client, Carol Prescott’s two long-haired dachshunds, Daisy, 2 and 1/2, and Benson, 3. The dogs jumped with excitement to see her and couldn’t wait for her to sit down so that they could jump up on the couch next to their owner, but it was Bierei who got the dog-kisses.

Bierei can be reached at 714-270-4273. Daisy and Benson appear to have her on doggy speed-dial. There are online sites to find pet sitters and house sitters, but most people prefer to hire someone who has been referred.