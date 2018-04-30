Assemblyman Travis Allen continues building momentum in his campaign for Governor, earning the Northern California endorsement of the Republican Party of Del Norte and the Central Valley endorsement of the Stanislaus County Republican Party. Both parties’ members voted overwhelmingly to support Allen and his campaign to Take Back California.

“I am honored to receive the support of both Del Norte and Stanislaus County Republicans, who are fed up with the failed policies of the liberal elites that have led to rising poverty, taxes, crime and homelessness in California,” said Allen.

“Travis is ready to fight for every Californian and bring common sense back to both the Governorship and California. With Travis’ business experience and consistent voting report supporting conservative principles and policies, regulatory reform and caring about the North State, Travis is exactly what the people of California need to prosper again,” said Del Norte Republicans Chair Karen Sanders.

“Travis Allen has been a strong advocate for bringing water and jobs back to the Central Valley. We’re pleased to endorse his candidacy for California Governor and look forward to seeing him win in 2018,” said Stanislaus County Chairman Jim De Martini.

“Jerry Brown and the California Democrats have deprived the people of the use of their natural resources, such as timber and minerals in the North, and water in the Central Valley. Californians across the state have had enough of Bay Area politicians who care more about protecting criminal illegal aliens from deportation than they do with the wellbeing and safety of our families and communities. It’s about time we take back our state and bring common sense back to California,” finished Allen.

Editor’s Note: Allen is currently a State Assemblymember in California’s 72nd district, which includes Los Alamitos, and is running for Governor of California in this year’s election.