The OC Fair has announced its first batch of performances in The Hangar at the 2018 OC Fair, including tribute bands Rumours, Dead Man’s Party, and Elton: The Early Years, and a Sunday evening show featuring Firefall and special guest Poco.

Rumours—The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

Friday, July 13, 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50

Celebrate the first day of the OC Fair with Rumours—The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show. Rumours recreates the Fleetwood Mac experience with songs like “Gold Dust Woman,” “Say You Love Me,” and “Go Your Own Way.”

Firefall/Poco

Sunday, July 15, 7:15 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

For more than 40 years, Firefall has toured the world, performing well-known tunes like “You Are the Woman,” “Just Remember I Love You,” and “Cinderella.” The show will feature co-headliner Poco, a country rock band that’s also been around for decades with hits like “Heart of the Night,” “You Better Think Twice,” and “Crazy Love.”

Dead Man’s Party—The Oingo Boingo Tribute

Friday, July 14, 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50

The eight-piece tribute band Dead Man’s Party is an homage to the classic Oingo Boingo lineup, featuring a three-piece horn section, guitar, bass, keys, drums, and front-man. Party along to Boingo favorites like “Just Another Day,” “No Spill Blood,” and “Only A Lad.”

Elton—The Early Years, A Tribute to Elton John

Wednesday, July 18, 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50

Kenny Metcalf performs as Elton John in Elton—The Early Years, a tribute to the ‘70s sound of Elton John. The show will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the classic album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” as well as feature favorite early hits such as “Rocket Man” and “Crocodile Rock.”

Tickets to these shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and include admission to the OC Fair. More performances and action sports at the 2018 OC Fair will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up for pre-sale emails at ocfair.com/newsletters.

Super Pass holders can purchase tickets to select Pacific Amphitheatre, The Hangar, and Action Sports Arena performances at a two-for-one discount. The 2018 Super Pass is a season pass that includes admission to all 23 days of the OC Fair, as well as several exclusive discounts. To purchase, visit ocfair.com/superpass.

The 2018 OC Fair is July 13-Aug. 12, open Wednesday-Sunday.