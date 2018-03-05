The inaugural Touch-a-Truck rolls into the Orange County Market Place on Saturday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spectra, managers of the OC Market Place, are hosting this free, interactive experience for kids of all ages during normal Market Place hours.

Touch-a-Truck is an interactive hands-on experience where children can learn about their favorite trucks and vehicles, honk their horns, and interact with the drivers. Featured vehicles at the event will include a fire truck, police vehicles, construction trucks, and vintage vehicles, just to name a few.

This year at Touch-a-Truck there will be a “no honking” period during the last half hour of the event. This is for children and families who want to experience the event without any loud distractions. The “no honking” period is from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be opportunities for kids, along with their families, to win prizes by visiting the OC Market Place booth in the South Event Space during Touch-a-Truck. The Orange County Market Place, an outdoor shopping market, is equipped with a variety of vendors, concessions, and live entertainment, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., making it a fun outing for the whole family.

To stay up to date on all upcoming events at the Orange County Market Place, including coupons, free admission, and special offers, follow the Market Place on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. More information can be found by visiting ocmarketplace.com.