Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome back Tony Bennett, whose career spans six decades and includes 19 Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making him a true international treasure. Bennett performs on Friday, June 1 in Segerstrom Hall.

Tickets to Tony Bennett’s concert start at $79 and will go on sale Sunday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. They will be available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa or by calling 714-556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 20 or more, call the Group Services office at 714-755-0236.

With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, Tony Bennett is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his signature vocals and charming stage presence. His signature tunes, such as “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” are part of the fabric of American music culture. Often billed as the world’s most boyish octogenarian, Bennett remains a vital musical artist at the peak of his powers.

Tony Bennett’s daughter, Antonia Bennett, who tours with her father, will open the performance with a collection of jazz/pop standards. Antonia Bennett is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

Bennett celebrated his 90th birthday in August 2016, which included the presentation of “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come,” a two-hour prime time television special that aired this past December. A companion CD of the same name was released simultaneously. Last fall also saw the release of Bennett’s fifth book, “Just Getting Started,” which he co-authored with journalist Scott Simon. For his 85th birthday in 2011, Bennett released the “Duets II,” a follow-up CD to “Tony Bennett Duets: An American Classic,” released in 2006. “Duets II” made music history by making Tony the oldest artist to ever have a #1 CD on the “Billboard” album charts. The year 2012 marked the 50th anniversary of the singer’s signature song, “I Left my Heart in San Francisco,” as well as the release of a new documentary film, “The Zen of Bennett,” created and conceived by Tony’s son and manager Danny Bennett. Bennett’s fourth book, “Life is a Gift, “ was published in 2012 and entered the New York Times Best Seller list. In 2014, Tony Bennett released a collaborative album with Lady Gaga, “Cheek to Cheek,” featuring these two legendary artists performing jazz standards. The album debuted at #1 on the “Billboard” album charts making Bennett, at the age of 88, the oldest musical artist to have an album at the top of the “Billboard” 200. For the release, he won the Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Pop Album category. Tony Bennett is a Kennedy Center Honoree, an NEA Jazz Master, and a recipient of the United Nations’ Humanitarian and Citizen of the World honors. Most recently, the Library of Congress named Tony as its 2017 recipient of The Gershwin Prize, marking the first time the honor was bestowed upon an interpretive singer.

Tony Bennett is also a talented painter. He has exhibited his work in galleries around the world, and three of his original paintings are part of the permanent collection in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC.

Throughout his career, Tony Bennett has put his heart and time into supporting humanitarian concerns and joined with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the historic Selma march in 1965. His many charitable works include raising millions of dollars for diabetes and lending his artwork to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. In 2007, he was honored by the United Nations with the UN High Commissioner Refugees Humanizing Award. Together with his wife, Susan, Tony Bennett established Exploring The Arts, a charitable organization which now supports arts education in 37 public high schools throughout New York City and Los Angeles. Tony founded Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, a NYC public high school in his hometown of Astoria, Queens.

For more information on Tony Bennett, please visit www.tonybennett.com and www.exploringthearts.org.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Parter; United Airlines, Official Airline; and Omaha Steaks International, Official Fine Food Retailer.