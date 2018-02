A triple ribbon cutting was held on Feb. 9 for a new Sherwin-Williams store, Eye Candy Lash and Brow Bar, and T-Shirt City at the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Los Altos Dr. on the border between Cypress and Buena Park. On hand were Councilwoman and former Buena Park Mayor Beth Swift, a Donald Trump impersonator, and Los Angeles Chargers cheerleaders.