Come to the Cypress Library Program Room on select Sundays to watch pre-recorded TED Talks for 10-15 minutes, then partake of lively discussion. The remaining dates are April 8, May 27, and June 3, from 2-3 p.m. Free for teens and adults, and registration not required. Sponsored by Friends of Cypress Library. Please call the library at 714-826-0350 for more information.