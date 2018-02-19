Dublin Irish Dance performs “Stepping Out,” a high-energy extravaganza of sights and sounds, on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Segerstrom Center for the Arts as well as Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Younes and Sarah Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) on the Cal State Northridge Campus.

A company of world champion Irish step-dancers, along with an eight-member traditional Irish band and vocalist, take the audience on a journey, exploring the history and evolution of the Celtic cultural experience through favorite Irish melodies, traditional steps and Celtic instrumentals.

This entertaining production reveals influences that have shaped Irish music and dance throughout history: from the farms of rural Ireland in the 1800’s to the vibrant Irish community that migrated to New York—a bygone generation that crossed the Atlantic to escape the Great Famine in Ireland, lured by the promise of the American Dream. Once here, Irish and American cultures blended and influenced each other.

Greeted by diverse cultures and rich traditions from around the globe, the new Irish emigrants congregated in dance gatherings where ancient Irish melodies fused with African rhythms, creating American tap dance and early roots music. “Stepping Out” celebrates the incredible evolution of Irish traditional dance and music, showcasing the new pioneers who will define the new standard of traditional Irish music and dance.

This company of high-steppers has toured the world, many appearing in the original “Riverdance” and Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance.” Dublin Irish Dance is led by its two principal choreographers and movement directors: Ciarán Connolly and Alan Scariff.

Tickets for Dublin Irish Dance start at $29 and may be purchased online at SCFTA.org, the Box Office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa or by calling 714-556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at 714-755-0236.