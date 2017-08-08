Past and present Board members of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) met on June 3 at the University of Phoenix in La Palma for their Annual Planning Retreat. The Board members spent the day suggesting ideas for activities and programs for the 2017-2018 year. Many interesting activities and programs have already been planned for 2017, and members hope that many people will participate.

The first activity for the AAUW’s year will be a Summer Taco Special on Saturday, August 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at a meeting room of the United Methodist Church, 13000 San Antonio Drive in Norwalk. Members and guests will be treated to a catered taco lunch including tacos, rice, and beans supplied by a taco truck. Salad, dessert, and drinks will also be part of the lunch. The total cost will be $20.00 per person for members, their spouses, significant others, and guests. Potential members, who have an Associate or higher degree from an accredited college or university and who wish to join the AAUW, are invited to come to the lunch free of charge.

Persons interested in coming to the August 19 Summer Taco Social must RSVP by August 10 to one of the co-membership vice presidents: Joan Flax at 562-860-0642 and Dinah Grimaldi at 562-402-6454.

The first program of the AAUW’s year will be held on Thursday, September 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library at 18025 Bloomfield Avenue. Members of the La Palma-Cerritos AAUW will be providing a variety of dishes for their Annual Potluck Buffet for members and guests. Guest speakers for the evening will be two junior high school students who went to the Whittier STEM Tech Trek Camp this summer sponsored by our branch. The girls and dorm mom Tobi Balma will be sharing their experiences at the Whittier Stem Tech Trek Camp and will answer questions about the camp.

The program for the evening will also include the opportunity for members to sign up for the different interest groups that are active this year in the branch such as Gourmet, Great Decisions, Cover to Cover, and other groups. Interest group leaders will present information about the dates and times that their groups will meet and any special requirements for joining the group.

There will also be a brief general meeting at the end of the presentations to discuss important business items. The La Palma-Cerritos AAUW welcomes qualified people who wish to join the AAUW. For more information about the program for the evening and the AAUW, contact acting president pro tem and program co-VP Thea Siegel at 562-926-3667.