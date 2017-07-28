By Amiya Moretta

Nothing cools off a hot, summer day in the OC like an ice-cold drink, easy jams, and relaxed vibes with good people. With an intimate outdoor theater, no matter what seat you have at the Pacific Amphitheater, it’s hard not to feel like the band is singing directly to you.

The vibes were high this July 21 with The Movement, J Boog, Iration, and Slightly Stoopid pulling in a particularly laid-back crowd. Hands went into the air and young and old alike fell into alignment with the music, bobbing their bodies to the smooth, chilled out vibes of this hip-hop reggae infusion.

Although the concert started at 4:30 p.m., between all the different sets there was plenty of time to grab food and drinks. There is a selection of beers including Micheladas and some delicious iced lemonade. Traditional fair food was available including kettle corn, corn on the cob, curly fries, funnel cake, and churros. There was also a great stand full of band apparel and fair memorabilia for guests who wanted to bring some souvenirs home.

The Movment had the hard task of starting out the concert before everyone was there. Coming from South Carolina, they were a smooth, reggae group that set the vibes for a great night. J-Boog hailing from Long Beach, got the concert going with several of his hit songs including, “Let’s do it again” and “Sunshine Girl” which were huge hits from his 2011 album, “Backyard Boogie” that rose to the top of U.S. reggae album charts in 2011 and claimed the top spot again in 2012 and 2013. He also played some songs from his most recent album “Wash House Ting, ” which was released in November 2016.

After J-Boog elevated the vibes, Iration, a reggae group from Santa Barbara came out to perform. By this time, the crowd was on their feet and every seat was filled. Good vibes kept going as the call and response from the band echoed through the air, “Let me hear you say, I feel good,” with audience members shouting, “I feel good!”

While Iration’s music is great listened to listen to as an MP3, there was something special about their live presence; the way they brought the crowd into their music, lifted the entire concert to a whole new level. It’s not surprise that songs like “Falling” from their 2008 album, “Sample This” which debuted as the number 3 top selling reggae album in the world and “Time Bomb” which came out in their “Time Bomb” album in 2010, received particularly enthused responses from the audience.

The last and most anticipated act of the night was Slightly Stoopid, which topped all expectations. Originally signed by Bradley Nowell of Sublime in high school and hailing from San Diego, CA the crowd went wild when Slightly Stoopid came on stage. Dancing to the smooth rhythms of songs like “Wiseman” from the 2003 album, “Everything You Need,” and “2 a.m.” released in their 2007 album, “Chronchitus,” fans jammed late into the night with “Let’s do it again,” J-Boog’s hit resonating when it all came to an end.

If you haven't been to a concert at the Pacific Amphitheater this summer, get on over there and enjoy a night singing along to some of your favorite songs.

The following article first appeared in The Event July 28.