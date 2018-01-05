We live around some amazing people! I am so impressed at the depth of character, the breath of kindness and humility, and their great strength in hope. They seem to have a never-ending supply of hope or huge emotional well of fresh hope to draw from. I was talking with a man a while back whose wife had been in a care facility due to her dementia and physical health. Despite the long daily drives, tedious feeding times, and the lack of communication that once was there, but was no longer and greatly missed, he had hope. Not hope she would be miraculously healed, though that hope was not excluded. His hope was a confidence that whatever the circumstance, however the difficulty or struggles, it would be all right!! I talked with another who lost their job and the though the job market seem bleak and after months of trying being overqualified and under-qualified, facing numerous rejection and hearing numerous times, “we went for the other applicant,” they still had hope. Not hope for an amazing job to appear, though that was part of the desire, but hope drawn from a deeper well that gave them that peace that surpasses understanding.

I have seen the strength of hope empower the deflated, inspire the weary, comfort the downtrodden, revitalize the drained, embolden the discouraged, and renew the exhausted. Yes! Hope energizes, invigorates, exhilarates, pushes, rallies, refreshes, and gives courage! Drawing from the well of hope gives us strength to not continue the cycle of insults, hate, and anger but gives us the power to do good even in the face of evil.

1 Peter 3:9 Do not repay evil for evil or reviling for reviling, but on the contrary, bless, for to this you were called, that you may obtain a blessing.

The deep well of hope is in the promise of God and from His Word, the Bible. The next few verses add to this well of hope...

1 Peter 3:10-12 For “Whoever desires to love life and see good days, let him keep his tongue from evil and his lips from speaking deceit; let him turn away from evil and do good; let him seek peace and pursue it. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and His ears are open to their prayer. But the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.”

Tapping into the emotional reservoir of hope gives us strength to not give up and keep going when we get sick, feel alone, things don’t go our way, or have set backs.

Deuteronomy 31:6 Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

Our hope is in God who cares and loves us enough to be with us, and who will fight for us!

Deuteronomy 20:4 for the Lord your God is He who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory.

What is your hope in? I know for me, and many others the deep hope-reserve of faith in God gives the emotional strength to make it through life. What about you? There is strength in hope.

Church is a great hope-filling place. If you do not already have a church where you attend, we would like to invite you to Cypress Church or any of our branch churches. Our website has all the information you would need at www.cypresschurch.net.

Seeking to exercise the strength of hope along with you,

Mike

If you would like to visit us sometime, you can find directions here:

Cypress Campus: Cypress Church, 6143 Ball Road, Cypress Ca 90630

Los Alamitos Campus: Los Alamitos Community Center, 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos Ca 90720

Mike McKay, lead Pastor

714-952-3001

www.cypresschurch.net