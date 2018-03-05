65th Assembly District Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva recently announced receiving an endorsement from the California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS) for her 2018 re-election campaign.

“After your election we know you will continue to serve our state and your constituents with distinction,” said Patty Velez, CAPS’ President.

CAPS represents over 3,000 scientists working in public service to the people of California.

Quirk-Silva spent over 20 years teaching in the Fullerton School District prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2016. She is the former Mayor of Fullerton and served in the Assembly from 2012-2014.

The 65th Assembly District includes Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Palma, Stanton, and most of West Anaheim.