About 50 St. Irenaeus parishioners and parishioners from other parishes in Los Angeles and Orange County gathered at the home of Ruth Burns in Cypress at a potluck dinner to celebrate the promotion of St. Irenaeus’ Pastor, Fr. Patrick Moses. At the request of His Most Reverend Kevin W. Vann, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, Moses became Rector of Holy Family Cathedral in Orange on July 1.

All of the people who came to Moses’s celebration dinner had joined one or more of the 11 pilgrimages on which Moses served as Spiritual Director. Many were happy that Moses was promoted to serve as Rector at Holy Family Cathedral, but were sad that he was leaving St. Irenaeus. In his homilies at St. Irenaeus and especially during pilgrimages, he inspired his parishioners to live the gospel in their daily lives. He is loved by his parishioners and the pilgrims he traveled with. Many parishioners already miss him and wish for his return to St. Irenaeus, but believe that God has plans to use Moses’s many talents to benefit other people in the Diocese of Orange.

Moses said that he has spent 12 of his years as a priest at St. Irenaeus. When he first came to St. Irenaeus in 2004, he served as a Parochial Vicar for four years. He was then assigned to Santiago de Compostela Church in Lake Forest in 2008 for one year as Parochial Vicar. Parishioners at Santiago de Compostela Church, who traveled with Moses on pilgrimages, were disappointed when he left after only one year. However, parishioners at St. Irenaeus were delighted to have him return to St. Irenaeus parish in 2009 where he served as Administrator of St. Irenaeus for two years. Moses was named Pastor of St. Irenaeus in September of 2011 and was active as pastor until June of 2017.

Moses said that he has many fond memories of the people and places that he visited on the pilgrimages. He enjoyed being a part of all the pilgrimages and remembers the pilgrims he traveled with, starting with his first pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 2008 to the pilgrimage to the 21 California Missions by bus in 2016. He said that he would miss the parishioners of St. Irenaeus and would love to remain a parish priest but had to listen to God’s call to serve as Rector at Holy Family Cathedral. Although he will no longer be at St. Irenaeus, he still will be traveling with some of the pilgrims on new pilgrimages to Ireland and England in September of 2017 and to the Holy Land again in 2018.

The hostess for the evening of the potluck, Burns was also the leader who organized travel accommodations and prepared travel booklets for the pilgrimages. She had a collection of videos of many of the pilgrimages and showed some of the videos to everyone that night. Moses and the pilgrims reminisced about the pilgrimages and cheered and pointed as they saw themselves on the television screen. Some pilgrims shared their memories of things that occurred on the pilgrimages. They laughed as Kathy Loch told about her reluctance about riding a camel in Egypt. She said that Moses told her to get on the camel because he could not call a cab and there would be no other way to travel up Mt. Sinai except by walking.

After finishing viewing the pilgrimage videos, Moses introduced Fr. Rudy Alumam. Alumam was one of the Parochial Vicars at St. Irenaeus, but was also transferred to Holy Family Cathedral at the same time Moses. He will be serving now as Parochial Vicar at Holy Family Cathedral for two years, and conducted a successful School Supplies Drive at St. Irenaeus Church this past January for students at his village of Vea, Ghana.

Burns thanked the pilgrims who came to Moses’s promotion for the wonderful dishes they prepared. She presented a statue of Our Lady of Fatima as a gift for Moses. She reported later that the pilgrims responded generously to Alumam’s cause and have already contributed $4,490 so far for his Ghana project. She hopes that many people will contribute more donations so that Alumam’s dream will become a reality.