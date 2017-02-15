By Edna Ethington

While some celebrate love on Valentines Day alone, St. Irenaeus Parish in Cypress celebrate through out the whole month, showing love to those in need every day this month.

St. Irenaeus Health Ministry members asked parishioners to select valentines made by the Junior High Peacemakers and high school students and deliver them in person to residents of the five care centers that are within St. Irenaeus’s parish.

With the guidance of Youth Ministry Director, Laura Benoit, Junior High Peacemakers made about 70 original valentines in January for parishioners who live in the care centers. Some high school students made 25 additional cards, so that almost 100 valentine cards were created. The students hope that the valentines will show their love and good wishes to the residents who receive them.

Monica Kovach, Facilitator of the Health Ministry Board, said that she would like to thank the students who made the valentine and all the parishioners who selected a card to deliver during the month of February. The Valentine’s Day outreach to residents living in the care centers could only be possible with the caring response of so many St. Irenaeus parishioners. For more information about the Valentine’s Day outreach at St. Irenaeus, contact Monica Kovach at 310-490-6113.

