The following programs will be offered at the Cypress Senior Center. You do not need to be a Cypress resident to participate in these free programs. Reservations are required, unless otherwise indicated. For more information or reservations please call 714-229-2005.

The Cypress Senior Center is located at 9031 Grindlay Street, just south of Lincoln Avenue and about a mile west of Valley View Street in Cypress. Information about other services at the Cypress Senior Center may also be found on the Cypress Recreation & Community Services’ website at www.cypressrec.org

You and your smartphone

Monday, Oct. 9 10- 11:30 a.m.

Andie Squires

Calif. Telephone Access Program

Attend a free training and make your smartphone work better for you! Learn how to make your phone louder and easier to hear, send text messages, operate basic functions and much more! You must have an iPhone to attend. Space is limited; reservations required!

Peripheral Neuropathy

Tuesday, Oct. 10 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Dean Peppard

Seacrest Health & Wellness Center

Peripheral neuropathy is a disorder of nerves apart from the brain and spinal cord. People with peripheral neuropathy may have tingling, numbness, unusual sensations, weakness, or burning pain in the affected area. Learn about the causes, symptoms and current treatments for this condition.

Age well, drive smart

Thursday, Oct. 12 10- 11:30 a.m.

Officer Al Perez, Calif. Highway Patrol

You are a good driver, but as you age you may begin to experience functional changes or medical conditions that can affect your ability to drive safely. The good news is that by monitoring any changes, you have the ability to change your driving habits or take other corrective steps that allow you to stay safe on the road. This is NOT a mature driving course.

Transportation workshop

Monday, Oct. 16 9 - 11:45 a.m.

Orange County Transit Authority (OCTA)

Learn how to ride the bus! In-class instruction will teach you how to pay fare, read a bus schedule and more! Discuss how to find transit in your area. Additional individual free travel training is available through OCTA. Reservations required!

Eye glass adjustment clinic

Monday, Oct. 16 11 a.m. - noon

Stan Blackwell, Optician

Sixty Minute Spectacles

Minor repairs and adjustments to your eye glasses and shades will be offered at no charge. Walk-in.

Know your rights

Tuesday, Oct. 17 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Carl Leiter, Retired Attorney

Learn about your rights with Social Security Title XIX Government Funds to pay for private nursing home costs. Learn how to protect your home and other assets, and how to keep your savings without “spending down.” Other topics include: How to understand your Revocable Living Trust, and General Durable Power of Attorney.

Laughter yoga!

Wednesday, Oct. 18 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Jenny Alcala-Alonzo

Independence At Home

A Community Service of SCAN

Laughter yoga is a practice where anyone can laugh, without the need for comedy, jokes, or humor. Yogic breathing is integrated with laughter as a form of exercise; the resultant practice delivers numerous health benefits.

Retirement income planning

Thursday, Oct. 19 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Michael DePaul

Society for Financial Awareness

Topics in the program include: The impact of delaying retirement; early retirement; how to supplement fixed income sources such as social security and an employer pension with your retirement savings; what everyone ought to know about investing your IRAs and 401Ks.

Get organized!

Monday, Oct. 23 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Organizers Network of Orange County

Are you struggling with clutter? Join Barbara Langdorf and members of the Organizers Network of Orange County (ONOC) to learn some practical tips to help you get organized in different areas of your life, including some tips for the holidays.

Planning for 2018 Medicare

Tuesday, Oct. 24 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Barry Sheldon, HICAP Counselor

Find out what Medicare changes you’re allowed to make for next year and how your plan works. Learn about what factors to consider when choosing your coverage. Receive the latest up-to-date information on Medicare fraud and how to protect yourself again it. In addition, learn how you may be able to save money.

Medicare info fair

Wednesday, Oct. 25 9- 11:30 a.m.

Each year, when Medicare Open Enrollment comes around, it is the time to double-check your Medicare and prescription drug plans for the following year. Even if your current Medicare advantage plan and your drug prescription benefits are working for you, it’s a good idea to check your plan every year. Attend the Medicare Info Fair, visit with participating health plans and medical groups to compare your current plan to other options available to you. No reservations required—walk-in.

Glucose screening

Wednesday, Oct. 25 9 - 11:30 a.m.

AppleCare Medical Group

The glucose test is used to evaluate blood sugar levels, which can indicate your diabetes risk. Fasting (water only) provides a more accurate reading. Free. First-come, first-served; limited availability.

Domestic violence prevention

Thursday, Oct. 26 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Tanya Brown, VITAS Healthcare

Vernon Atwood, Right At Home

Domestic violence is about power and control and may be physical, financial and/or emotional abuse. Learn about the seven ways that emotional abuse can be expressed and what to do about the abuse.

Stroke lecture with Cartid Artery screening

Monday, October 30

9:30 - 10:30 am- Lecture

10:30 am - 12:00 pm - Screenings

Speaker: Kathleen Brown, LVN

Screenings by RTH Stroke Foundation

Learn how high cholesterol can increase your risk for stroke. You must attend the entire lecture to receive both the carotid artery and blood pressure screenings. Space is limited. Reservations required!