With postage rates going up, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) is encouraging customers to save money and take advantage of the convenience of Paperless Billing. More than 2.3 million SoCalGas customers have already switched, eliminating their paper bills—along with the water, gasoline and tree-cutting involved in producing, mailing and transporting them.

“In addition to being environmentally friendly, paperless billing creates convenience for our customers,” said Gillian Wright, vice president of customer solutions at SoCalGas. “It lets people access their SoCalGas bill instantly on their computer or smart phone, get Bill Tracker Alerts, make payments online and set up electronic payment reminders via My Account.”

“Those who haven’t gone paperless say they want the record, or they’re concerned about remembering to pay their bill,” Wright added. “We send bill payment reminders via email, and we keep two years of bills on our system for people to view anytime—which sure beats filing all that paper.”

With Paperless Billing, customers can:

Save time and money—No need to spend 50 cents on postage, file bills or shred old ones.

Pay online through a secure site or with Pay-By-Text.

Receive notice via email or text when their bill is ready.

Set up electronic payment reminders.

Get easy, instant access to their bill 24 hours a day—from a computer, mobile phone, tablet or any other device connected to the Internet.

Get easy, instant access to their bill 24 hours a day—from a computer, mobile phone, tablet or any other device connected to the Internet. Securely store past bills—two years’ worth—plus payment records and energy use history.

To sign up for Paperless Billing, follow these two steps:

1. Log in to My Account: Pay your bill online with My Account (One-Time or Automatic Monthly payment). If you are currently registered with My Account, log in here. If you are not a My Account user, learn more here. Once signed up, you will automatically receive an email alert when your bill is ready.

2. Click on the Go Paperless icon: Stop receiving bills through the mail for any SoCalGas account(s) you pay.

Customers with questions may contact SoCalGas’ call center at 1-800-427-2200. The call center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information about Paperless Billing, visit https://www.socalgas.com/pay-bill/my-account/paperless-billing.