The new year may be just a few weeks old, but it has already seen the implementation of hundreds of new laws that impact California residents. In an effort to keep the community informed about these important changes, California State Senator Janet Nguyen is drawing attention to a series of new education laws that will benefit the overall wellbeing of California students. Nguyen proudly voted in support of these laws, which have been in effect since Jan. 1.

“From college affordability to health and safety, 2018 welcomes a series of important laws that will benefit our children,” Nguyen said. “I look forward to continuing to work with school districts and my colleagues in Sacramento to address the needs of our students and their families.”

Below is a brief summary of some of the most notable education legislation passed in 2017:

-AB 746 (Gonzalez-Fletcher): Protects children’s health by requiring community water systems to test for lead in water systems in schools built before 2010. If lead levels are detected, the bill requires that a source of clean drinking water be provided for students at the school site.

-AB 19 (Santiago): Makes college more affordable by waiving the enrollment fees for the first year of community college for students who attend full time and who have applied for financial aid.

-AB 1227 (Bonta): Allows schools to provide students with human trafficking prevention education.

-AB 10 (Garcia): Requires schools in high poverty areas to provide feminine hygiene products in bathrooms at no cost.

-SB 1072 (Mendoza): Requires school buses to be equipped with a child safety alert system to ensure drivers check that the vehicle is empty before exiting, and updates training requirements to prevent students from being left unattended.

Apart from her legislative efforts, Nguyen serves on the State Allocation Board which determines the allocation of state resources used for the new construction and modernization of local public school facilities.