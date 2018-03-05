With the April 17 IRS tax filing deadline fast approaching, Senator Janet Nguyen and Orange County United Way are partnering to help residents file their taxes by hosting a Free Tax Preparation Assistance Event on Friday, March 2. This special event will feature a visit from the eBus, a one of a kind, self-powered mobile technology center that will serve as a hub for tax preparation assistance.

The free tax preparation event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Nguyen’s District Office located at 10971 Garden Grove Blvd., Suite D. Services are available to households with incomes of $60,000 or less and are by appointment only. Services are only available for taxpayers filing basic federal and California state tax returns. Taxpayers with complex tax issues or in need of tax advice should consult a professional tax advisor. Residents interested in attending the March 2 event must call Nguyen’s office at 714-741-1034 to be screened for eligibility and to make an appointment.

“Thanks to a wonderful partnership with Orange County United Way, we will not only help residents file their tax returns but will help them access tax deductions and credits that can help them keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” said Nguyen. “Throughout the state of California, hundreds of volunteers have come together to help communities get the most out of their tax returns. I am proud to bring this valuable service to the community.”

In addition to providing free tax services, by hosting this event, Nguyen seeks to raise awareness of the California Earned Income Tax Credit (Cal EITC) which was created by the state of California in 2015. Starting with the 2017 tax year, families earning up to $22,300 may qualify for Cal EITC, which is a dramatic increase of the upper income limit over past years. Plus, for the first time, those who earned self-employment income in 2017 may qualify. In an effort to increase awareness of the Cal EITC program, in 2016, Nguyen led the advocacy in the State Senate for Assembly Bill 1847, which requires employers to notify their employees of possible eligibility for Cal EITC.

“Since its creation, I have been a strong advocate for Cal EITC because our families deserve to keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” said Nguyen. “I am grateful that the State has continued to see the value of this program and I am committed to continuing to promote it.”

This free tax preparation event is made possible through the generous efforts of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, whose members are certified by the IRS.

For more information or to make an appointment, please contact 714-741-1034.