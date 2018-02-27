Producer Jeffrey Seller and Segerstrom Center for the Arts are pleased to bring “Hamilton” to Orange County audiences for the first time May 8-27 in Segerstrom Hall. Single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. at SCFTA.org and at the Box Office. There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per account for the engagement. Tickets range from $80.75 to $200.75 with a select number of $600.75 premium seats available. There will be a lottery for all performances, with details to be announced closer to the engagement. Tickets may be purchased online at SCFTA.org and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa.

Sellers notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices, and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, online purchases for the Costa Mesa engagement should be made through SCFTA.org.”

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacomoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

An immigrant from the West Indies, Hamilton became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.