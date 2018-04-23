The brilliant Brentano Quartet will be joined by five-time Grammy Award winner and beloved American soprano Dawn Upshaw at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on April 27 in Samueli Theater at 8 p.m. The concert promises to be an inspired finish to the Center’s current Chamber Music Series. Alone, the Brentano will perform Mozart’s String Quartet K. 465 “Dissonance” and a novel juxtaposition of a pair of works by Viennese composers from different centuries, the Webern/Schubert Bagatelles interspersed with Schubert Minuets, Op. 89. Upshot will be featured in Respighi’s “Il Tramonte” and Schoenberg’s String Quartet No. 2.

With a rare natural warmth with a fierce commitment to the transforming communicative power of music, Dawn Upshaw has achieved worldwide celebrity as a singer of opera and concert repertoire and the freshest sounds of today.

Since its first season in 1992, the Brentano Quartet has appeared throughout the world to popular and critical acclaim. The ensemble has served as Artists in Residence at Yale University since 2014. It also serves as the collaborative ensemble for the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Formerly, they were Artists in Residence at Princeton University.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available now online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa or by calling 714-556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for ten or more, call the Group Services office at 714-755-0236.