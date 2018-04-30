Producer Jeffrey Seller and Segerstrom Center for the Arts announce a digital lottery for tickets that will begin with the show’s first performance, May 8, in Segerstrom Hall. Forty Orchestra Level tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, May 6 for tickets to the Tuesday, May 8 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

How to enter

-Use the official app for “Hamilton,” now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

-You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

-The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

-Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS.

-No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

-Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

-Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

-Tickets must be purchased online using a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

-Lottery tickets may be picked up at Will Call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Additional rules

Patrons must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offer or promotions. All sales final—no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official “Hamilton” channels and SCFTA.org for late release seats which may become available at short notice.