Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its internationally and culturally rich 2018-2019 Dance Series, a season marked with important world, American, west coast and Center premieres to be discovered by audiences throughout California and nationwide.

From Aug. 10-12, the Dance Series opens with the World Premiere of “Isadora,” inspired by the riveting life story of the modern dance revolutionary Isadora Duncan, starring today’s reigning prima ballerina, Natalia Osipova. The renowned Mikhailovsky Ballet and Orchestra offer a Center premiere of “Don Quixote,” featuring ballet sensation Ivan Vasiliev during the Nov. 9-11 performances. American Ballet Theatre brings a rare gem from Jan. 17-20, 2019 with the west coast premiere of “Harlequinade,” a tribute to the Italian Commedia dell’Arte and carefully recreated over an eighteen month period by the renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky from Marius Petipa’s archives. The Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg comes center stage from May 24-26, 2019 with the American premiere of “Pygmalion,” inspired by the original Greek mythological tale. Rounding out the 2018-2019 season is the Center premiere of the Beatles-inspired “Pepperland,” performed by the Mark Morris Dance Group from June 14-15, 2019. In addition to the International Dance Series, the Center is also pleased to announce the return annual engagement of Tchaikovsky’s beloved “The Nutcracker,” performed by American Ballet Theatre with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky. “The Nutcracker” will be performed from Dec. 14-23, 2018.

The 2018-2019 Dance Series subscription packages are available now. Visit the Center’s website, www.SCFTA.org or contact 714-556-2787 for complete series information. The Center has specially priced season packages that are available for students and seniors. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for ten or more individuals, call the Group Services office at 714-755-0236. As always, free Preview Talks prior to each performance will offer insight, information and context.

‘Isadora’ starring Natalia Osipova

Music: Sergei Prokofiev’s “Cinderella,” performed by the Mikhailovsky Orchestra

Performances:

Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Vladimir Varnava, choreographer of Russia’s fabled Mariinsky Theatre, leads a creative team to bring the remarkable life of the modern dance revolutionary, Isadora Duncan (1877-1927), to the Segerstrom Center stage in a world premiere starring Natalia Osipova, one of today’s reigning prima ballerinas and principal dancer of London’s Royal Ballet.

Duncan revolutionized the world of dance, rejecting the formal language of ballet to forge a new art of modern movement with an emphasis on natural expression. A California native, she left America in the late 1890s to find great acclaim in Europe as her radically new dance vocabulary enraptured audiences.

Her international fame led her to an emerging country, the Soviet Union, where she created an impressive dance school. Here she married the poet Sergei Yesenin and experienced her most prolific period. Her life is a riveting study in contrasts: on the stage, she created elegant beauty; off stage, great tragedy ensued. It is said she was happy only when she danced. Fittingly, her infamous death was as dramatic as her life. Her story is truly one for the stage.

Mikhailovsky Ballet and Orchestra’s ‘Don Quixote’

Performances:

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Colorful, vibrant, virtuosic and comical: all apt descriptives for the beloved “Don Quixote,” but none can fully convey the sense of pure joy that the ballet arouses in the audience. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ sweeping tale of romance and chivalry, the knight-errant of la Mancha, Don Quixote, and his devoted squire, Sancho Panza, are positively heroic when it comes to aiding the spirited village maiden Kitri and her charming amour, the besotted barber Basilio. From the bravura dancing of the fiery toreador Espada to the colorful caravan of gypsies, the stage explodes with one show-stopping performance after another, with gravity-defying leaps and spins in this feast of choreographic fireworks.

American Ballet Theatre’s ‘Harlequinade’

Music: Riccardo Drigo, performed by Pacific Symphony

Performances:

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

Audiences are in for a delightful treat with this all-new production of a rare gem created over a remarkable 18 months. American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky brings this comic treasure to life, inspired by Marius Petipa’s archival notes. In this celebration of the Italian Commedia dell’Arte, the love-struck Harlequin ardently pursues the captivating Columbine, whose father would prefer she marry a wealthy suitor. After madcap misadventures, love triumph.

Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg’s ‘Pygmalion’

Performances:

Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1 p.m.

In its American premiere, this new work is inspired by the Greek mythological tale of the sculptor Pygmalion, who became infatuated with his own life-like carving of a beautiful woman. Such passion could not go unnoticed by Aphrodite, the goddess of love, and she gave life to the statue so that the two may be united.

Mark Morris Dance Group’s ‘Pepperland’

Performances:

Friday, June 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“Pepper land” is choreographer Mark Morris’ unique tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Created at the request of the City of Liverpool to kick off its Sgt. Pepper at 50 Festival in May 2017, the evening-length work features an original score by composer Ethan Iverson interspersing arrangements of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “With a Little Help from My Friends,” “A Day in the Life,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” “Within You Without You,” and “Penny Lane,” along with six original Pepper-inspired pieces intended especially for Morris; profound understanding of classical forms: Allegro, Scherzo, Adagio and the blues. An unprecedented chamber music ensemble of voice, theremin, piano, soprano saxophone, trombone, keyboards and percussion teases out and elaborates on Sgt. Pepper’s non-rock and roll influences. This colorful new piece resounds with the ingenuity, musicality, wit and humanity for which the company is known.

American Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Music: Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, performed by Pacific Symphony

Performances:

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

ABT’s elegant production has become a holiday tradition with families throughout Orange County and Southern California. The Center is proud that the roles for the children in the production are performed by students from its very own American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

As the lights dim and Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score fills the air, young Clara enters a dreamlike journey amid magical toy soldiers, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and a glittering Christmas tree.

Subscribers to the 2018-2019 Dance season have the first opportunity to add on this very special “The Nutcracker” to their season package. Individual tickets to “The Nutcracker” for the general public will be made available at a later date.