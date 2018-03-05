Rossmoor/Los Alamitos (RLA) Republican Women Federated is seeking local male and female students to submit an essay that could be selected for one of two scholarships that will be awarded at the club’s scholarship luncheon on Saturday, April 21. Interested students for these non-partisan scholarships would complete an application and essay explaining “What the Constitution Means to Me.” The deadline to submit the application is March 19.

-$1,000 awarded by club members

-$500—Dorothy Sharp Memorial Scholarship

The scholarships are open to seniors at the following high schools:

-Oxford Academy, Cypress

-Cypress High School

-Kennedy High School, La Palma

-Los Alamitos High School

-Pacifica High School, Garden Grove

Applications can be obtained through each school’s counseling department of their school’s scholarship website.

How recipients are selected and recognized

The club’s scholarship committee reviews the essays, making their determination without knowing the identity of the student. “In this way, we are focusing solely on the student’s essay along with his or her other scholastic and extra-curricular activities,” said President Nancy Hathcock who is chairing the scholarship committee.

The two scholarships will be awarded on Saturday, April 21 at the club’s annual scholarship fundraiser at Old Ranch Country Club. “The event is a wonderful time for members and guests to gather together to recognize how our efforts will assist two local students with their college expenses,” said Ways and Means Vice President Katherine Gerdis, adding that the 2018 event has a luau theme.

“Aloha! We’re going to give scholarships to deserving students and have fun. It’s going to be another fun event.”

For more information about the RLA Republican Women Federated scholarship, contact Nancy Hathcock at NancyHathcock@gmail.com or 714-622-4200. Please note that the National Federation of Republican Women offers a variety of other scholarships, such as for women returning to college for graduate studies or internships in Washington, D.C. For information, visit www.nfrw.org.