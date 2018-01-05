RLA Republican Women Federated, which serves northwest Orange County and greater Long Beach, keeps its focus on community service with an array of volunteer projects throughout the year. During the holiday season, their volunteer efforts helped blind and homeless veterans, families with veterans hospitalized at the Long Beach VA Hospital and unwed mothers at Precious Life Shelter.

“Yes, we’re a political club, but our goal is to also assist and volunteer in the community,” said President Nancy Hathcock.

Recent community activities include:

• Blind Rehabilitation Center in Long Beach – In October, members decorated more than two dozen Halloween pumpkins with material that could be felt by blind and visually-challenged veterans.

• Partnership in Effective Recovery in Long Beach – In November, members donated several hundred pairs of white socks to veterans in need.

• Fisher House in Long Beach – On Nov. 14, members celebrated the one year opening of Fisher House by preparing and serving a delicious dinner for the families of veterans who were in the Long Beach Veterans Hospital.

• Precious Life Shelter in Los Alamitos – In December, members filled 20 stockings with items for infants and new mothers.

“As Republicans, we’re focused on Making California Gold Again, but at the same time, we remain involved in community service throughout northwest Orange County and greater Long Beach,” said Hathcock adding, “And we have fun, too!”