At this time of year, I can not help but reflect on the influence of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a personal respected and positive mentor and role model to me as a youth. Even before he would arrive in my hometown of Columbus, Ohio at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, he would ask, "Where are the youth?"

He wanted to talk to us. I was one of those youths who would meet with, not only him, but also with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee students and other Civil Rights leaders--Roy Wilkins, Harold Strickland, Andy Young, Thurgood Marshall, Adam Clayton Powell, Benjamin Mays--to mention a few—who were often with him.

What I remember most is his quiet, warm mannerism, his wise and careful advice, his caring and concern, and the counseling he gave us: “We must be nonviolent, but speak up,” “We must attack the problem, not the person,” “We need your help to make this world a ‘Beloved Community,’” "We must ‘March on Washington’ to have our concerns heard and dealt with on a large scale."

Yes, I can see and hear him now, and feel his concern. And, I volunteered to be one of his aides. I feel today the world could use 1,000 Dr. Martin Luther Kings. We need to reconcile differences, be tolerant, and truly love one another, and build a "Beloved Community,” with no homelessness, no wars, no poverty; less suffering, killing, hatred--but with equality, compassion and kindness; more love and forgiveness; and more understanding and tolerance.

Can I emulate Dr. Martin Luther King? Can you? We can only try. We need to make a positive difference wherever we are in the world now. If we do not, we shall regret it. Let's take action today and start making a difference.

