Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D—Orange County) made the following statement today in the California Assembly chambers to commemorate Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Week in California. The resolution encourages outreach and awareness of the tax credit program that is one of the most effective tools to lift working families, and children, out of poverty. The tax credit is available to workers between ages 25 and 64 who earn less than $39,000 to $54,000, depending on their filing status and number of children. Last year, in 2017, 2.9 million tax filers in California received $6.8 billion in credits.

“Raising awareness can make a big difference to working families. My office is working with community organizations to create awareness of the program, and provide tax filing assistance workshops,” said Quirk-Silva. “The EITC will help working Californians bring economic security to their lives, with funds that can go toward repaying debt, building savings, or buying goods and services that support economic growth. In addition, it can have a positive impact on the overall wellness of California families, especially children.”

California created a state-level EITC, targeting working households living on very low incomes. To be eligible, parents must earn less than $22,300 and childless adults must have earnings of less than $15,000. Last year, the state put almost $200 million directly into the hands of nearly 400,000 families. In addition, the EITC can have a positive impact on the overall wellness of California families, especially children. Tax credits are associated with better overall outcomes of a child’s health and education. Children whose families receive a boost in income from EITC perform better in school, making them more likely to finish high school and pursue higher education.