By Edna Ethington

Members of Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club have been corresponding with letters as pen pals with sophomore Arts Technology Academy (ATA) students at Gahr High School in Cerritos annually since 2010. Many residents of La Palma are in the Da’Hawaii Seniors Club. Each year, the students were asked to write letters to the DA’ Hawaii Seniors Club members to find out what their lives were like as teenagers. They were asked to compare their own lives to the Seniors Club Pen Pals to determine who had the more difficult life and write a reflective essay.

The students and club members had a celebration when they met each other for the first time. When they first met in person, they gathered at Gahr’s multipurpose room/auditorium at what they called, the “Senior Senior Prom.” The students, teachers and seniors from Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club brought food to share and entertained each other with singing and dancing. Later, the annual gathering of Pen Pals was called the “Pen Pal Picnic” and this year, the name of the celebration was simply called “Pen Pal Party” with many changes regarding refreshments and entertainment.

At about 1:45 p.m., the club members lined up alphabetically to welcome their Pen Pals. Approximately 40 sophomore and junior ATA students from Gahr High School were bussed to Cerritos Senior Center to enjoy the first “Pen Pal Party” that was held at the Cerritos Senior Center. A few Juniors from Gahr also came later to help with taking pictures of the Pen Pals and join in the activities of the day.

Hedy Anduha, Chairperson of the Pen Pal Party, welcomed everyone to the Pen Pal Party and presented ATA teacher, Rachael Edson with a gift bag of varieties of teas, coffee and chocolate for the ATA staff to enjoy.

Since SPAM is a popular favorite food of people from Hawaii and members of the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club, SPAM was the focus of both the entertainment and the refreshments for the day. The Lunch Bunch female cheerleaders, led by Ruth Goo, enthusiastically gave a cheer for SPAM with pompoms raised in salute. They were joined by four brave male cheer leaders who held up their letters spelling SPAM and joined the cheering.

Jan Kaneshiro and Hedy Anduha taught the students the “SPAM Musubi” song accompanied by Willie Kaneshiro on guitar. The students and members had song sheets with the words of song, so they all could join in singing the Spam Musubi song

Mary Jane Fujimura then explained how Spam Musubi is made while Glenda Ujiie demonstrated the actual making of a role of Spam Musubi. Glenda Ujiie also created the center pieces using empty cans of SPAM filled with artificial flowers. For Spam Musubi, a sheet of seaweed, called nori, is first placed under an oblong shaped piece made of plastic that is specifically designed for making spam musubi. Rice is put over the nori and pressed in place in the plastic piece, followed by a slice of spam that may have been fried or flavored with teriyaki sauce, then covered with another layer of rice and pressed down to hold the rice and spam together. The plastic piece is then removed and the spam and rice is covered completely with the sheet of nori. There can be two, four or eight pieces of spam musubi depending on how large you want to cut the pieces.

After the Spam Musubi demonstration, the student students and club members were all treated to a sample of Spam Musubi, little orange Cuties, chips, sodas and cookies decorated for St. Patrick’s Day. The refreshments were prepared by Marion Tesoro and her committee so each person could try one or

two pieces of Spam Musubi. Some students came prepared with Polaroid cameras and took pictures of the ATA students with their pen pals. Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club pen pals received framed pictures of themselves with their pen pals. The students decorated and wrote their names on the frames of the pictures to make the pictures extra special.

The remainder of the afternoon was spent playing Bingo with Danny Chang, John Yanagihara and Ed McCormick in charge of calling the games and awarding prizes to the winners. Students and club members enjoyed winning the different prizes donated by Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club.

The Pen Pal Party came to an end with everyone forming a circle while holding hands and singing “Hawaii Aloha” and “Aloha O’e.” All the Pen Pals and the students’ teachers posed for a group picture to remember the fun time they had learning all about Spam Musubi and playing Bingo at the first ever Pen Pal Party at the Cerritos Senior Center.