Prone to wander, we lead lives that often leave us lost- feeling our way through the darkness, the heartache, the let downs, the loss. Hope is the light that beckons us forward on those dark days or weeks or months or years when we are left to feel our way through it all.

For many women who are pressing on through this pain, Pathways to Independence is the guiding light towards hope and healing. The one that reminds them that no matter what kind of darkness they may be walking through, once exposed to the light, it cannot survive. Pathways is the redemptive force that reminds the wounded that there is a life filled with love waiting for them if they can just courageously put one foot in front of the other.

Pathways to Independence is a nonprofit in Los Alamitos that works to transform the lives of disadvantaged single, young women through education, therapy, mentoring, housing, and healthcare and to break the cycle of poverty and abuse. Wherever these women are, Pathways to Independence meets them with love, building a home and a family around them by providing the love and support they need to transcend their life situations.

“I was really ready to give up and I didn’t think anything was going to change,” said Lauren Sanford, 28, a current Pathways client. Sanford heard about the program through her sponsor at Alcoholics Anonymous. Recovering from drug and alcohol abuse, she started the program with a little over a year sober. “They got me a laptop because I really didn’t have anything. I had a tablet. That was the most valuable thing I owned,” said Sanford after moving to California to seek treatment, leaving her entire life behind in Ohio. They also got her a car and made it possible for her to go to Long Beach State to study geology where she plans to get her Masters in the future.

“Pathways has helped take care of me. There were so many things I didn’t even know I wasn’t doing for myself. I was just in survival mode for so long that I didn’t even think about the things I have that are such big gifts” said Sanford. Not only does Pathways pave a way for women to walk forward in dignity, value, and worth, they take them from a place of merely surviving and into one in which they are thriving with weekly interactions with a mentor and licensed therapist, a monthly stipend to cover housing expenses, assistance with tuition and books, access to over 100 healthcare professionals, access to five mechanics, and a wide variety of local professionals who donate their services to the clients.

Despite all the benefits Pathways provides, in no ways is it an easy program and it takes commitment and hard work on the part of the women to complete it. Lisa Mais, fund developer for Pathways said, “I am inspired everyday by our client’s courage, their determination, and their hope for the future. Our clients come from horrific backgrounds, they enter the program so disbelieving and scared; unsure of why all of a sudden, they’re getting this remarkable gift. When they graduate they emerge confident. Their education and hard work empowers them. For the first time in their lives they are in control.”

And what’s even better than the control they have over their own lives is the difference they go on to make in the lives of those around them, using their newfound power to empower others, making their pain a resource for people walking through the same darkness. Stefanie Guzman, 32, is a recent graduate from both Pathways and Long Beach State. She is using her degree in sociology to work with homeless in the mental health field after living on the streets herself and overcoming addiction and trauma in her own life. “I feel like a free woman. Free from that bondage of self that we get trapped in. Where we feel like we can’t hold our head up high. The world is your oyster. I feel like I can do absolutely anything now. I just have to continue to hold on to that hope,” said Guzman.

And this is the message she imparts to her clients who can’t believe that she has gone through the same experiences they have and reached the other side of the tunnel. Guzman recalls the moment she had the courage to go after what she wanted and clear her record so that she could really pursue the career of her choice and be a light to those in dark places: “I went before this judge and I had all these letters of character reference from all these people over the years and the judge said, ‘I want everyone in the courtroom to quiet down…. I want to know how it is you got to this point- how you stayed sober and got your degree through the help of Pathways.’” When Guzman finished sharing her transformative journey, she had her charges dropped, her record expunged, and an entire courtroom clapping for her.

“You never know what someone’s story is and we are always so quick to judge,” said Guzman. Nothing could be truer. Pathways is proof that no matter what direction our stories take, every twist and turn can be redeemed through love. Because although we may be prone to wander, we are always welcome home.

To support Pathways to Independence conside donating to their organization at pathwaystoindependence.org/donate/.