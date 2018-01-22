“Pollstar” magazine has ranked Pacific Amphitheatre 38th in annual worldwide ticket sales. Outranking many outdoor amphitheaters with year-round schedules, Pacific Amphitheatre presented only 31 concerts in 2017 and sold 194,728 tickets.

The Toyota Summer Concert Series at Pacific Amphitheatre is one of the highlights of the annual OC Fair and 2017 sellout shows included Gabriel Iglesias, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steve Miller Band and Rebelution. Announcements about headliners for the 2018 concert series will start on Jan. 22. Pacific Amphitheatre is targeting 35 shows for this summer’s concert series.

“Pacific Amphitheatre is a tremendous asset and we are thrilled to see the venue consistently perform so well,” said Kathy Kramer, OC Fair & Event Center CEO. “Our team is terrific at finding the right acts for Orange County audiences and putting on great shows in the best venue in Southern California. The revenue generated there helps fund our community give-back programs and this could not make me happier.”

The amphitheater at OC Fair & Event Center has a seating capacity of 8,200. It was remodeled in 2013-2015 adding a glass lobby, new seats, an events plaza, box office and restrooms. The project won a Citation Award from the American Institute of Architects for its lobby design in 2017.

Each year “Pollstar,” a highly regarded trade publication for the international concert industry, releases its annual rankings for various types of venues. Other Southern California amphitheaters on the 2017 list of top-performers included Hollywood Bowl at No. 7 and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles at No. 34. Last year Pacific Amphitheatre ranked No. 45.

During its 2017 concert series, Pacific Amphitheatre was ranked No. 2 in ticket sales by another industry publication, “Venues Today.” During the period of July 16-Aug. 15, Pacific Amphitheatre was rated No. 2, behind only Radio City Music Hall, with ticket sales of 131,787 for 21 shows.