The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) has named Bill Lockhart as the new division chief serving the cities of Buena Park, Cypress, La Palma and Stanton. Lockhart began his career in fire service 29 years ago as a firefighter paramedic. He is not new to the Southland. His experience has been built right here with the Orange County Fire Authority.

During his career, he has worked as a firefighter, paramedic, fire captain and battalion chief. In addition to his fire service, he has also worked as a physician assistant for over 20 years. Chief Lockhart holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences from California State University, Long Beach, graduate work in sports medicine from the USC School of Medicine and graduate work in adult education from the University of California, Irvine.

In his new role, Chief Lockhart will oversee fire services in Buena Park, Cypress, La Palma and Stanton. He is certified as a chief officer, strike team leader and division supervisor.

The Orange County Fire Authority is the regional fire service agency that serves 23 cities in Orange County and all unincorporated areas. The OCFA protects over 1,680,000 residents from its 71 fire stations located throughout Orange County.